Nelsonville-York’s defense throttled Albany Alexander, resulting in a 33-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Nelsonville-York a 13-0 lead over Albany Alexander.

The Buckeyes fought to a 26-0 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Nelsonville-York roared to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Albany Alexander faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Albany Alexander faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Nelsonville-York took on Pomeroy Meigs on Sept. 22 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

