Montpelier finally found a way to top Northwood 21-12 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Montpelier opened with a 7-0 advantage over Northwood through the first quarter.

The Locomotives opened a modest 14-6 gap over the Rangers at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Locomotives held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Northwood and Montpelier played in a 41-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Northwood faced off against Ottawa Hills and Montpelier took on Edon on Sept. 22 at Edon High School.

