Independence notched a win against Wickliffe 26-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Independence fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at Wickliffe’s expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

Independence got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

Last season, Independence and Wickliffe faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Wickliffe High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Wickliffe squared off with Garfield Heights Trinity in a football game.

