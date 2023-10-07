Perry earned a convincing 41-10 win over Chagrin Falls on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Perry jumped in front of Chagrin Falls 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 35-3 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Tigers closed the lead with a 7-6 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Perry and Chagrin Falls played in a 43-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Perry faced off against Rocky River Lutheran West.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.