It was a tough night for Waverly which was overmatched by Wheelersburg in this 40-7 verdict.

Wheelersburg breathed fire in front of Waverly 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Tigers fought to 26-7.

Wheelersburg pulled to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Waverly High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wheelersburg faced off against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Waverly took on Oak Hill on Sept. 22 at Oak Hill High School.

