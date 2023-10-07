West Milton Milton-Union’s defense throttled Tipp City Bethel, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave West Milton Milton-Union a 7-0 lead over Tipp City Bethel.

The Bulldogs opened a tight 13-0 gap over the Bees at the intermission.

West Milton Milton-Union stormed to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time West Milton Milton-Union and Tipp City Bethel played in a 47-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Tipp City Bethel faced off against Sidney Lehman Catholic and West Milton Milton-Union took on Casstown Miami East on Sept. 22 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

