New Lexington handled Byesville Meadowbrook 42-12 in an impressive showing on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-12 lead over the Colts at the intermission.

New Lexington roared to a 42-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against New Concord John Glenn and New Lexington took on Coshocton on Sept. 22 at New Lexington High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.