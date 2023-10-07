Gallipolis Gallia left no doubt on Friday, controlling Ironton Rock Hill from start to finish for a 44-7 victory on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Gallipolis Gallia a 30-7 lead over Ironton Rock Hill.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Ironton Rock Hill and Gallipolis Gallia faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against South Point and Gallipolis Gallia took on Proctorville Fairland on Sept. 22 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

