Mentor Lake Catholic pushed past Erie for a 41-28 win in a Pennsylvania high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Mentor Lake Catholic and Erie squared off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Mentor Lake Catholic squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a football game.

