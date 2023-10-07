Poland Seminary finally found a way to top Girard 38-35 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Poland Seminary opened with a 10-7 advantage over Girard through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 24-21 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Girard squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Poland Seminary High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Girard faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Poland Seminary took on Canfield South Range on Sept. 22 at Poland Seminary High School.

