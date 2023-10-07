Mogadore Field controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-10 win against Akron Coventry on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Mogadore Field opened with a 21-0 advantage over Akron Coventry through the first quarter.

The Falcons registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Comets.

Mogadore Field steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets rallied with a 10-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Falcons prevailed.

The last time Mogadore Field and Akron Coventry played in a 25-20 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mogadore Field faced off against Ravenna.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.