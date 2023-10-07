Tipp City Tippecanoe dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-6 win over Dayton West Carrollton in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Tipp City Tippecanoe darted in front of Dayton West Carrollton 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils registered a 35-6 advantage at intermission over the Pirates.

Tipp City Tippecanoe thundered to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Tipp City Tippecanoe and Dayton West Carrollton played in a 64-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Vandalia Butler and Dayton West Carrollton took on Riverside Stebbins on Sept. 22 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

