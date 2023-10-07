Goshen dented the scoreboard first, but Wilmington responded to earn a 33-14 decision in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Goshen, as it began with a 14-13 edge over Wilmington through the end of the first quarter.

The Hurricanes’ offense jumped in front for a 19-14 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Wilmington darted to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hurricanes held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Wilmington and Goshen played in a 48-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wilmington faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Goshen took on New Richmond on Sept. 22 at New Richmond High School.

