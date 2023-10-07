Thornville Sheridan’s defense throttled Zanesville Maysville, resulting in a 48-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Thornville Sheridan opened with a 14-0 advantage over Zanesville Maysville through the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 41-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Thornville Sheridan charged to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Thornville Sheridan and Zanesville Maysville played in a 50-13 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Warsaw River View and Zanesville Maysville took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Sept. 22 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

