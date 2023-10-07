The Plains Athens raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 48-27 win over Wellston during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Last season, The Plains Athens and Wellston squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at The Plains Athens High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Wellston faced off against Bidwell River Valley and The Plains Athens took on Logan on Sept. 22 at Logan High School.

