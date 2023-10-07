Defense dominated as Rocky River Lutheran West pitched a 12-0 shutout of Chesterland West Geauga in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

The Longhorns registered a 6-0 advantage at intermission over the Wolverines.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Longhorns held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Rocky River Lutheran West faced off against Perry and Chesterland West Geauga took on Gates Mills Hawken on Sept. 22 at Gates Mills Hawken High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.