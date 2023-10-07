Youngstown Ursuline pushed past Cleveland VASJ for a 38-18 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The Fighting Irish’s offense jumped in front for a 14-12 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Fighting Irish held on with a 24-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Youngstown Ursuline and Cleveland VASJ played in a 40-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Austintown Fitch and Cleveland VASJ took on Erie McDowell on Sept. 22 at Erie McDowell High School.

