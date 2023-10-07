A suffocating defense helped Troy handle Riverside Stebbins 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Troy a 14-0 lead over Riverside Stebbins.

The Trojans’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Troy thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Troy and Riverside Stebbins faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Troy faced off against Piqua and Riverside Stebbins took on Dayton West Carrollton on Sept. 22 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.