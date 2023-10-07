Defense dominated as Vandalia Butler pitched a 35-0 shutout of Sidney for an Ohio high school football victory at Sidney High on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Vandalia Butler a 7-0 lead over Sidney.

The Aviators fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Vandalia Butler and Sidney were both scoreless.

The Aviators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Sidney and Vandalia Butler squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Vandalia Butler High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sidney faced off against Greenville and Vandalia Butler took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Sept. 22 at Vandalia Butler High School.

