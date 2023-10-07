Piqua trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 17-7 win over Xenia on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Xenia, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Piqua through the end of the first quarter.

The Buccaneers moved a modest margin over the Indians as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Piqua broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 17-7 lead over Xenia.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Xenia and Piqua squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Xenia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Piqua faced off against Troy and Xenia took on Fairborn on Sept. 22 at Fairborn High School.

