Loveland posted a narrow 34-26 win over Morrow Little Miami on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Loveland opened with a 34-26 advantage over Morrow Little Miami through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Loveland and Morrow Little Miami played in a 29-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Morrow Little Miami faced off against Milford and Loveland took on Cincinnati Walnut Hills on Sept. 22 at Loveland High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.