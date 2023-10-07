Fairborn topped Greenville 20-18 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Greenville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Fairborn as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Green Wave controlled the pace, taking a 10-0 lead into halftime.

Greenville had a 10-6 edge on Fairborn at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Green Wave had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Skyhawks won the session and the game with a 14-8 performance.

Last season, Fairborn and Greenville squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Fairborn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Greenville faced off against Sidney and Fairborn took on Xenia on Sept. 22 at Fairborn High School.

