Lima grabbed a 47-28 victory at the expense of Toledo Waite in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The Spartans’ offense roared in front for a 28-6 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Spartans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Indians’ 22-19 advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lima faced off against Toledo Woodward.

