Novi Detroit Catholic Central left no doubt on Friday, controlling Toledo St. John’s Jesuit from start to finish for a 35-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central darted in front of Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 7-7 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Novi Detroit Catholic Central moved in front of Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 14-7 going into the fourth quarter.

The Shamrocks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off against Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice.

