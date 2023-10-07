Toledo Central Catholic’s defense throttled Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep, resulting in a 42-0 shutout for a Michigan high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Toledo Central Catholic opened with a 21-0 advantage over Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep through the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish opened a huge 35-0 gap over the Eaglets at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Fighting Irish got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep faced off against Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Toledo Central Catholic took on Cleveland St Ignatius on Sept. 22 at Toledo Central Catholic High School.

