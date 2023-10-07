Eastlake North took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 10-3 victory over upstart Willoughby South in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Willoughby South and Eastlake North faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Eastlake North High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Willoughby South faced off against Painesville Riverside and Eastlake North took on Mayfield on Sept. 22 at Eastlake North High School.

