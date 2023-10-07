Geneva dismissed Ashtabula Lakeside by a 49-6 count at Geneva High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Geneva jumped in front of Ashtabula Lakeside 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Dragons at halftime.

Geneva jumped to a 49-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Geneva and Ashtabula Lakeside played in a 20-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Geneva faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Madison on Sept. 22 at Madison High School.

