Defense dominated as Milford pitched a 3-0 shutout of Cincinnati Winton Woods on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Last season, Cincinnati Winton Woods and Milford squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Milford High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off against Cincinnati Anderson and Milford took on Morrow Little Miami on Sept. 22 at Milford High School.

