New Albany unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Galloway Westland 55-22 Friday in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave New Albany a 21-0 lead over Galloway Westland.

The Cougars didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 34-14 at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Galloway Westland inched back to a 34-22 deficit.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, New Albany and Galloway Westland faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at New Albany High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Galloway Westland faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and New Albany took on Grove City on Sept. 22 at Grove City High School.

