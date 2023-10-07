Lancaster topped Reynoldsburg 27-26 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Lancaster a 13-7 lead over Reynoldsburg.

The Raiders had a 14-13 edge on the Gales at the beginning of the third quarter.

Reynoldsburg enjoyed a 26-20 lead over Lancaster to start the fourth quarter.

The Gales pulled off a stirring 7-0 fourth quarter to trip the Raiders.

The last time Reynoldsburg and Lancaster played in a 34-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Reynoldsburg faced off against Groveport Madison and Lancaster took on Grove City Central Crossing on Sept. 22 at Lancaster High School.

