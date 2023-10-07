Grove City Central Crossing took full advantage of overtime to defeat Newark 33-27 for an Ohio high school football victory at Newark High on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Grove City Central Crossing a 6-0 lead over Newark.

The Comets fought to a 13-6 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Grove City Central Crossing jumped to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Comets and the Wildcats locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

Grove City Central Crossing held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Grove City Central Crossing and Newark faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Grove City Central Crossing High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Newark faced off against Pickerington Central and Grove City Central Crossing took on Lancaster on Sept. 22 at Lancaster High School.

