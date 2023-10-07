Huber Heights Wayne posted a narrow 27-23 win over Kettering Fairmont for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Firebirds with a 17-13 lead over the Warriors heading into the second quarter.

Kettering Fairmont moved ahead by earning a 20-19 advantage over Huber Heights Wayne at the end of the third quarter.

The Warriors pulled off a stirring 8-3 fourth quarter to trip the Firebirds.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Kettering Fairmont.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Springfield and Huber Heights Wayne took on Beavercreek on Sept. 22 at Beavercreek High School.

