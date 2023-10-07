Delaware Hayes unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Dublin Scioto 48-21 Friday on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Delaware Hayes a 28-7 lead over Dublin Scioto.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Delaware Hayes and Dublin Scioto each scored in the third quarter.

The Pacers held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Dublin Scioto and Delaware Hayes faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dublin Scioto faced off against Canal Winchester and Delaware Hayes took on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Sept. 22 at Delaware Hayes High School.

