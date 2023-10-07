Steubenville Catholic Central’s defense throttled Bridgeport, resulting in a 35-0 shutout on Oct. 7 in Ohio football.

Steubenville Catholic Central opened with a 14-0 advantage over Bridgeport through the first quarter.

The Crusaders’ offense charged in front for a 21-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Steubenville Catholic Central breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Steubenville Catholic Central and Bridgeport faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Bridgeport High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Steubenville Catholic Central faced off against Weirton Madonna and Bridgeport took on Beallsville on Sept. 29 at Bridgeport High School.

