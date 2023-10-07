Upper Arlington’s defense throttled Lewis Center Olentangy Orange, resulting in a 10-0 shutout at Upper Arlington High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Upper Arlington moved ahead of Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7-0 as the final quarter started.

The Golden Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Upper Arlington faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took on Hilliard Davidson on Sept. 22 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

