Dublin Coffman topped Hilliard Davidson 21-20 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Hilliard Davidson High on Oct. 6.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Hilliard Davidson faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hilliard Davidson faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Dublin Coffman took on Powell Olentangy Liberty on Sept. 22 at Dublin Coffman High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.