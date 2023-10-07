Lewis Center Olentangy handled Hilliard Darby 36-10 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The last time Hilliard Darby and Lewis Center Olentangy played in a 42-21 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Hilliard Darby took on Marysville on Sept. 22 at Marysville High School.

