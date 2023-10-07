Hilliard Bradley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Powell Olentangy Liberty 20-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Hilliard Bradley darted in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 13-3 at the intermission.

Powell Olentangy Liberty clawed to within 13-6 through the third quarter.

The Jaguars and the Patriots each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Hilliard Bradley squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Upper Arlington and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Dublin Coffman on Sept. 22 at Dublin Coffman High School.

