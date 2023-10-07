Orrville handed Massillon Tuslaw a tough 35-18 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Orrville jumped in front of Massillon Tuslaw 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Riders’ offense moved in front for a 14-6 lead over the Mustangs at halftime.

Orrville moved to a 27-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Riders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

The last time Orrville and Massillon Tuslaw played in a 45-20 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Canal Fulton Northwest and Orrville took on Navarre Fairless on Sept. 22 at Orrville High School.

