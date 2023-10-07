Newark Licking Valley posted a narrow 35-28 win over Wheeling Linsly on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Wheeling Linsly, as it began with a 13-7 edge over Newark Licking Valley through the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Wheeling Linsly enjoyed a 21-14 lead over Newark Licking Valley to start the fourth quarter.

A 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Panthers’ defeat of the Cadets.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Newark Licking Valley faced off against Zanesville and Wheeling Linsly took on Beverly Fort Frye on Sept. 23 at Wheeling Linsly High School.

