Lisbon raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 50-23 win over Leetonia at Leetonia High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Lisbon opened with a 14-7 advantage over Leetonia through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense thundered in front for a 36-7 lead over the Bears at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Bears’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Lisbon and Leetonia faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Leetonia faced off against Columbiana and Lisbon took on Hanoverton United on Sept. 22 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

