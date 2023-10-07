Kirtland took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Painesville Harvey 49-14 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 14-0 lead over Painesville Harvey.

The Hornets registered a 35-8 advantage at halftime over the Red Raiders.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Kirtland and Painesville Harvey faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Painesville Harvey faced off against Mantua Crestwood and Kirtland took on Orwell Grand Valley on Sept. 22 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

