An early dose of momentum helped Madison to a 43-7 runaway past Jefferson on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Madison opened with a 28-7 advantage over Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Blue Streaks’ offense pulled in front for a 43-7 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Jefferson faced off against Conneaut and Madison took on Ashtabula Lakeside on Sept. 22 at Madison High School.

