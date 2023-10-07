Hamilton Badin finally found a way to top Kettering Alter 29-24 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Hamilton Badin a 7-0 lead over Kettering Alter.

The Knights darted a slim margin over the Rams as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Hamilton Badin broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 23-15 lead over Kettering Alter.

The Knights closed the lead with a 9-6 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Hamilton Badin and Kettering Alter played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hamilton Badin faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Kettering Alter took on Dayton Carroll on Sept. 22 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.