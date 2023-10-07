Defense dominated as Gahanna Lincoln pitched a 17-0 shutout of Westerville Central at Gahanna Lincoln High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Gahanna Lincoln opened with a 7-0 advantage over Westerville Central through the first quarter.

Gahanna Lincoln thundered to a 17-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Golden Lions and the Warhawks were both scoreless.

The last time Gahanna Lincoln and Westerville Central played in a 33-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Galloway Westland and Westerville Central took on Pickerington North on Sept. 22 at Pickerington North High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.