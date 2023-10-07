Cincinnati Moeller dominated from start to finish in an imposing 47-7 win over Cleveland St. Ignatius in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 7.

Cincinnati Moeller opened with a 20-7 advantage over Cleveland St. Ignatius through the first quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders registered a 26-7 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Cincinnati Moeller roared to a 47-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Moeller and Cleveland St Ignatius played in a 25-10 game on Oct. 8, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Moeller squared off with Cincinnati Elder in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.