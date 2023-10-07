A suffocating defense helped Lorain handle East Cleveland Shaw 57-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Lorain jumped in front of East Cleveland Shaw 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Lorain roared to a 57-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Lorain and East Cleveland Shaw faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lorain High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, East Cleveland Shaw squared off with Bedford in a football game.

