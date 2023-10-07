Gates Mills Gilmour’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lyndhurst Brush 47-21 for an Ohio high school football victory at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy on Oct. 6.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Gates Mills Gilmour and Lyndhurst Brush were both scoreless.

The Lancers registered a 26-7 advantage at intermission over the Arcs.

Gates Mills Gilmour and Lyndhurst Brush each scored in the third quarter.

The Lancers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Lyndhurst Brush faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lyndhurst Brush High School.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Gates Mills Gilmour faced off against Cleveland Central Catholic and Lyndhurst Brush took on Cleveland Central Catholic on Sept. 22 at Lyndhurst Brush High School.

