Washington Court House Miami Trace dominated Chillicothe 47-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Washington Court House Miami Trace opened with a 14-7 advantage over Chillicothe through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 35-7 lead over the Cavaliers at halftime.

Washington Court House Miami Trace thundered to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe and Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Chillicothe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Chillicothe faced off against Hillsboro.

