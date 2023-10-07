Delaware Olentangy Berlin overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 31-17 win against Dublin Jerome at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Dublin Jerome, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Delaware Olentangy Berlin through the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 10-10 deadlock.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin darted in front of Dublin Jerome 24-10 to begin the final quarter.

The Bears and the Celtics each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Dublin Jerome took on Thomas Worthington on Sept. 22 at Thomas Worthington High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.